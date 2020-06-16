 
Renewable energy: construction on Flanders’ largest wind farm begins
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020
Renewable energy: construction on Flanders' largest wind farm begins
    Renewable energy: construction on Flanders’ largest wind farm begins

    Tuesday, 16 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The construction site of the Storm wind farm in Pelt (Limburg) was officially opened on Monday.

    The wind farm will produce enough electricity to provide some 8,000 households with a year’s electricity consumption.

    Three wind turbines will be put in place, each with a rotor diameter of 145 metres and a tip height of 170 metres, making them the largest to be built in Flanders.

    “Projects such as the wind farm in Pelt are crucial if we want to achieve our renewable energy targets in Flanders,” said Flemish Minister for Environment and Energy Zuhal Demir.

    Use of the park is set to start in the summer of 2021, with the cables currently being laid and construction on the actual turbines scheduled for early 2021.

    The Brussels Times