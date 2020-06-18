 
Antwerp drug lord arrested in Dubai
Thursday, 18 June, 2020
    Thursday, 18 June 2020
    Antwerp drug lord arrested in Dubai

    Thursday, 18 June 2020
    A police convoy in Dubai. Credit: Peter Dowley/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

    An Antwerp drug lord suspected of running an international drug trafficking scheme and linked to several violent incidents in Antwerp has been arrested in Dubai.

    The 32-year-old man, identified as Nordin EH, is a central suspect in a police investigation into an international cocaine trafficking ring.

    In a statement on Thursday, public prosecutors in Antwerp confirmed that the man was arrested in the Emirati capital, out of where he was believed to be running the drug gang.

    He is believed to have ordered a series of attacks against rivals, some planned from Dubai, including several grenade attacks which have rocked areas in and around the Flemish city since 2017.

    Investigators tracked him down amid an escalating dispute with a dock worker and former bodybuilder known as ‘The Tank.’

    Identified by police as Frank V., the dockworker was the target of several attacks with grenades and Kalashnikovs ordered by EH, reportedly caused by a misplaced a drug shipment.

    Several other grenade explosions have been reported in different areas in Antwerp, in attacks suspected of being carried out between rival drugs gangs, although it remains unclear if EH can be linked to all of them.

    The Antwerp court is set to issue a request for the man to be extradited to Belgium.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times