Initially, it was assumed that fireworks had been set off. Credit: Google Street View

Early Monday morning, two grenades exploded at a house in Kalmthout, a municipality in Antwerp, according to the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office.

The Belgian Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Removal Service is at the scene, reports VRT.

Around 3:00 AM, the person inside the house and some witnesses heard two explosions in the Van Geertenlaan, a dead-end street in a residential area in the municipality of Kalmthout, in Antwerp.

Initially, it was assumed that fireworks had been set off.

Related News:

“A few neighbours heard the explosions at night, but they did not immediately report it. The police were only called early Monday morning,” said Kristof Aerts of the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office, reports Gazet van Antwerpen.

A few windows have been broken and there is damage to the front door. An investigating judge is on the case and the investigation is being carried out by the federal judicial police.

In late November 2019, a series of grenade attacks and other violent incidents, most likely related to the drug environment, happened in Antwerp. At the moment, it is not clear whether or not the incidents are related, as the motive behind the attack is unclear.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times