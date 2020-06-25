 
Belgium sued for abducting mixed-race children in the Congo
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 25 June, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium sued for abducting mixed-race children in the...
Doctor’s advice by phone will survive the virus...
Belgium urged to keep working from home in...
Belgium in Brief: A Heatwave With Your 15...
Coronavirus outbreak quarantines ship in Port of Antwerp...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 25 June 2020
    Belgium sued for abducting mixed-race children in the Congo
    Doctor’s advice by phone will survive the virus
    Belgium urged to keep working from home in phase 4
    Belgium in Brief: A Heatwave With Your 15 Friends
    Coronavirus outbreak quarantines ship in Port of Antwerp
    Belgian right-wing extremists got paramilitary training in Eastern Europe
    ‘Thought she was my wife’: Belgian man jailed for raping own daughter
    Maggie De Block confesses: Yes, I made some mistakes
    Lockdown: Belgium sends all students back to school from September
    EU’s coronavirus deaths peaked in late March
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages 15 hospitalisations, 6 deaths per day
    US threatens tariffs on European beer
    Belgium’s 6 ‘Golden Rules’ of deconfinement for Phase 4
    Lufthansa freezes wages as part of €500 million savings deal
    Smuggler who hid cocaine in artificial penis given two years in jail
    Belgium faces its first heatwave of the year
    Extinction Rebellion takes out the ‘finance’ from Brussels’ Finance Tower
    ‘Lack of clarity’ for caterers and reception halls criticised
    Brussels Airlines’ restructuring plan: social agreement reached
    Who paid for wanted cat Lee’s airplane tickets?
    View more

    Belgium sued for abducting mixed-race children in the Congo

    Thursday, 25 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Five women born to white fathers and black mothers under the colonial administration in the Congo have taken the Belgian state to court, several francophone newspapers revealed on Wednesday.

    Aged between two and four at the time, the women were abducted, forcibly placed in a Catholic mission and abandoned when the nuns fled at the time of the country’s independence in 1960.

    Léa Tavares Mujinga, Monique Bitu Bings, Noëlle Verbeeken, Simone Ngalula and Marie-José Loshi filed a complaint before the Brussels Court of First Instance on Wednesday, accusing Belgium of having systematically abducted mixed-race children between 1911 and 1960, of having abandoned about 60 of them to their fate in the Belgian Catholic mission of Katende, in the province of Kasai.

    Related Articles

     

    The five women also denounce the sexual violence they suffered as a result of this abandonment. They are each claiming €50,000 and are asking for an expert to assess their moral damage.

    The House of Representatives in 2018 had recognised the practice of forced kidnapping and the segregation of half-black, half-white people (so-called ‘métis’ children) in the Belgian colonies. In April 2019, then-Prime Minister Charles Michel apologised on behalf of Belgium to the métis people who had been discriminated against during the colonial period and the period that followed.

    An introductory hearing on the subject has been set for 10 September.

    The Brussels Times