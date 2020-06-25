De Lijn permanently ends cash payments...

Flemish public transport company De Lijn is leaving cash payments behind for good, it announced on Wednesday.

The end of cash as a payment method had been planned for later in the year, but the measure is being taken earlier as a result of the coronavirus crisis, which caused the company to stop accepting cash. That change has now been made permanent.

Tickets can be bought in a Lijnwinkel (one of De Lijn’s stores) or another sales point, at a ticket machine, via text message, through De Lijn’s app, by internet or contactless, though the latter is currently only possible on trams.

The end of cash payments is part of De Lijn’s plan to become more modern. It also plans to become greener, and will no longer accept cardboard magnet-strip tickets as of 1 July, with a temporary exception for coastal trams, which will offer the possibility of using cardboard tickets until 30 September.

Those who still have magnet-strip tickets can exchange them in stores, sales points and online, though no money will be returned.

The Brussels Times