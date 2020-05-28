 
De Lijn’s occupancy rate climbs to 30%
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 28 May, 2020
Latest News:
France wants to reopen borders from 15 June...
Belgium 5th most attractive European country for foreign...
De Lijn’s occupancy rate climbs to 30%...
Belgian hospitality sector expects 45% fewer clients when...
Brussels hospital sets up coronavirus drive-thru testing site...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 28 May 2020
    France wants to reopen borders from 15 June
    Belgium 5th most attractive European country for foreign investors
    De Lijn’s occupancy rate climbs to 30%
    Belgian hospitality sector expects 45% fewer clients when reopening
    Brussels hospital sets up coronavirus drive-thru testing site
    Belgians more pessimistic than the average European
    Dozen hybrid buses pulled from service after one explodes
    Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre becomes mostly car-free
    Brussels Airlines layoff talks to continue Tuesday
    People can likely visit more than 4 others from 8 June
    Belgium on track for sunniest spring in recorded history
    Antwerp and Zeebrugge ports close to fusion deal
    How all pupils will return to school in Belgium
    €150,000 boost for Brussels cultural sector
    Flemish researcher wins funding from Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
    Port of Antwerp moves to halve CO2 emissions by 2030
    Flemish provinces issue warning of brush fires risk
    WHO: Breastfeeding is safe during Covid-19 pandemic
    Belgian hospitality industry will not reopen before 8 June
    Over 175,000 coronavirus deaths in Europe
    View more

    De Lijn’s occupancy rate climbs to 30%

    Thursday, 28 May 2020
    © Belga

    Flemish transport company De Lijn now has a 30% occupancy rate, which is twice as much as at the beginning of May, according to Flemish Minister for Mobility Lydia Peeters.

    On a normal day before the coronavirus crisis, De Lijn carried between 820,000 and 970,000 passengers, according to its figures. In the period of the lockdown before 4 May, that number had dropped to between 90,000 and 100,000 passengers per day.

    Since 4 May, when non-essential businesses and industries could start up work again, and wearing a mask on public transport became mandatory, De Lijn has again seen a slight increase.

    Related News:

     

    As a result of the gradual relaxation of the restrictions, the occupancy rate has continued to rise in recent weeks.

    Since 15 May, keeping a distance of 1.5 metres is no longer compulsory on public transport, even though wearing a mask remains an obligation for everyone aged 12 and older.

    People follow the rule very well and there are “few reports of travellers not wearing mouth masks,” said Peeters, adding that the virologists agree that the degree of infection on public transport is “small to non-existent due to the obligation to wear masks.”

    The Brussels Times