 
Walloon education minister details coronavirus plan for higher education
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 29 June, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels’ AB will resume concerts from September...
Brussels Airlines postpones long-distance flights to August...
Chinese army begins trials of coronavirus vaccine among...
Boris Johnson challenged to do 50 pushups by...
Former state virologist: use of face masks is...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 29 June 2020
    Brussels’ AB will resume concerts from September
    Brussels Airlines postpones long-distance flights to August
    Chinese army begins trials of coronavirus vaccine among its ranks
    Boris Johnson challenged to do 50 pushups by political rival
    Former state virologist: use of face masks is ‘absolute necessity’
    Belgian rail accused of ‘deliberately’ exporting coronavirus to the coast
    Coronavirus will create a new Brussels: Here’s what it will look like
    What travellers going to Greece have to do from 1 July
    Walloon education minister details coronavirus plan for higher education
    Coronavirus: Brussels’ excess mortality rose by 50% during first wave
    Brussels restaurant criticised for charging €5 Covid-19 supplement
    Belgium shortens mandatory quarantine after Covid-19 exposure
    No protection for holidaymakers who break rules abroad, warns minister
    Which 14 countries are expected to be allowed to travel to the EU?
    Flanders promises €35 million for IT equipment for schools
    Anderlecht bans drinking on certain streets from 1 July
    Theo Francken says N-VA’s door is ‘open’ to the far-right
    1 in 8 job seekers in Flanders cannot speak Dutch
    Belgium in Brief: Does Phase 4 Ruin Your Summer Holiday?
    1 in 5 Dutch young men thinks lack of clear ‘no’ mitigates rape: survey
    View more

    Walloon education minister details coronavirus plan for higher education

    Monday, 29 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    In higher education in Wallonia, wearing a face mask will be recommended for everyone and will be compulsory if social distancing cannot be respected, whether there is a second coronavirus wave or not.

    These measures are included in a protocol that Walloon Minister of Higher Education Valérie Glatigny drew up with higher education institutions and the Group of Experts for an Exit Strategy (GEES). 

    As is the case for compulsory education, four scenarios have been developed, with a colour code ranging from green to red through yellow and orange. In the absence of a vaccine or collective immunity, the next academic year in September will be coded yellow, if the health situation does not deteriorate by then.

    Related Articles

     

    In this scenario, in addition to wearing the recommended mask, teachers and students will also be required to disinfect or wash their hands before entering any premises, and shaking hands will not be permitted.

    Wherever possible, traffic within the institutions will be one-way. In all cases, the routes will be signposted in such a way as to limit contact between people as much as possible.

    In auditoriums and classrooms, only every second seat should be occupied and/or people should sit 1.5 metres apart. In addition, the premises may only be used for a maximum of 3 hours at a time. 

    Ventilation will also be particularly important. Furthermore, all premises in which students take classes or carry out other educational activities will be cleaned and disinfected “adequately”, according to the protocol.

    In libraries, media libraries and computer rooms, work tables and computers will be systematically disinfected. Catering areas will be organised in accordance with the conditions applicable to the catering sector.

    Additional precautions will have to be taken for people at risk. For the courses, the sanitary rules to be respected will be those in force at the place of training.

    Finally, institutions must take care to avoid having too many students in the auditoriums. Some educational activities could therefore continue to be held online after the start of the school year.

    The Brussels Times