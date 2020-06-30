 
First Flemish city makes masks mandatory in supermarkets
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020
Latest News:
First Flemish city makes masks mandatory in supermarkets...
What Phase 4 means for your summer...
US could reach 100,000 new infections a day...
Floating barrier to keep migrants out nears completion...
American sharing e-bike Wheels launched in Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 30 June 2020
    First Flemish city makes masks mandatory in supermarkets
    What Phase 4 means for your summer
    US could reach 100,000 new infections a day without intervention
    Floating barrier to keep migrants out nears completion in Greece
    American sharing e-bike Wheels launched in Brussels
    Weddings with up to 50 people allowed in July, 100 in August
    ‘Revenge porn’ victims given new support in Belgium
    EU confirms ban on US citizens when borders reopen
    Air France could cut thousands of jobs by 2022
    EU lifts travel restrictions for 15 countries from 1 July
    Brussels Airport struggles as EU mulls borders reopening
    Virus with ‘all essential hallmarks’ for pandemic found in China
    ‘First step’: praise for King’s letter to Congolese president
    Coronavirus immunity ‘probably significantly higher’ than tests suggested
    PM Wilmès unveils Ixelles plaque on 60th anniversary of Congo’s independence
    Belgium in Brief: ‘Deepest Regrets’ For Colonial Cruelties
    Cirque du Soleil on brink of bankruptcy, fires nearly 3,500 employees
    Germany takes over EU presidency with focus on Europe’s recovery
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages 82 infections, 5 deaths per day
    Belgian king expresses ‘deepest regrets’ for colonial cruelties in Congo
    View more

    First Flemish city makes masks mandatory in supermarkets

    Tuesday, 30 June 2020
    © Belga

    The city of Deinze, in the East-Flanders province, has made wearing a face mask mandatory in all its supermarkets from 1 July, becoming the first city in Flanders to implement such a measure.

    The measure will apply in the 17 supermarkets and mini-supermarkets (“superettes”) on the city’s territory.

    “The reason for this strict measure is that, in recent weeks, we have seen an increase in the number of new infections of Covid-19 in Deinze,” mayor Jan Vermeulen told De Standaard.

    “Additionally, we have noticed that supermarkets are getting busier and busier and that face masks are worn much less than a few weeks ago. That is dangerous,” he said, explaining that many customers also do not adhere to the social distancing rules.

    “We were one of the cities with the lowest number of infections, and were the first to provide everyone with free masks. That action was well-received [by our inhabitants],” Vermeulen added.

    Related News:

     

    The managers of a number of stores reacted quite positively, reports Het Nieuwsblad. “I was the first in Belgium to offer hand gels, and the trolleys were regularly disinfected by a member of staff,” said Geert Dewitte of Delhaize.

    “It will not be easy to convince a customer who does not want to wear a mask,” said Silja Decock of the Colruyt Group.

    “We do everything we can to inform our customers and raise awareness so that it becomes a safe story for both employees and customers. This was probably also the reasoning being followed by the Deinze city council,” Decock added. “We can, however, not set up our own monitoring service.”

    The National Security Council did not introduce an obligation to wear masks in supermarkets or other stores during the press conference when it announced Phase 4, despite many experts thinking the measure would be beneficial.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times