 
Dancing at weddings allowed, but not with everyone
Saturday, 04 July, 2020
    Dancing at weddings allowed, but not with everyone

    Saturday, 04 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Dancing at a wedding reception is allowed again, but only with people from your own social “bubble,” according to the Crisis Centre.

    The rule states that “the distance of 1.5 meters between guests must be respected, unless they are part of the same social bubble (being the 15 people you are allowed to see per week) or live under the same roof.”

    Initially, there was talk of organising receptions in such a manner that guests had to stay seated at their table, which would seat 10 people, like at a cafe or restaurant.

    Dancing was not allowed, except for the bride and the groom, who were allowed to perform the first dance.

    The wedding planning industry is banking on the guests’ sense of responsibility. “In order to ensure that the party goes off safely, we advise dividing the dance floor into zones for 15 guests, 1.5 metres between [the zones],” said Cynthia De Clercq, from the federation of wedding service providers HL Belgium.

    Another rule to be respected is the end of the wedding evening at 1 am at the latest.

    From 1 July, up to 50 people were allowed at weddings in reception halls again. From August, this could be expanded to 100 people, with the condition that the reception takes place in an ‘official’ hall. For parties in your own garden, for example, the social bubble of 15 people remains the rule.

    Checks will be possible in theory, reports Het Laatste Nieuws, but authorities stated it would be “difficult” to check, and are counting on people’s common sense.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times