 
Belgian daycares should close only with two Covid-19-positive kids
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 09 July, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian daycares should close only with two Covid-19-positive...
Ghent prosecutor suspended after #MeToo allegation...
Flanders punishes ignoring quarantine with €4,000 fine and...
Tour operators demand clarity on Belgium’s new travel...
US withdrawal from WHO weakens fight against coronavirus,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 09 July 2020
    Belgian daycares should close only with two Covid-19-positive kids
    Ghent prosecutor suspended after #MeToo allegation
    Flanders punishes ignoring quarantine with €4,000 fine and prison
    Tour operators demand clarity on Belgium’s new travel rules
    US withdrawal from WHO weakens fight against coronavirus, China says
    Protests in Belgrade after government announces new lockdown after elections
    Brussels Airlines: Lufthansa wants deal with Belgian government by Friday
    Animal to human virus transmission may increase, UN warns
    Coronavirus: global news roundup
    Police officer faces involuntary manslaughter for death of Mawda (2)
    EU ‘ready to grant’ City of London access to European markets after Brexit
    Belgium to re-ban travel to infected EU zones
    Coronavirus: A new peak ‘could be only a month away,’ says Van Ranst
    Belgium enacts quarantine for returnees from EU’s infected zones
    Israel and UAE announce collaboration to fight Covid-19 with AI
    Eurozone sees highest increase in house prices since 2007
    Belgian researchers investigate exact cause of death of corona patients
    Uniforms of Belgian army & police produced by underpaid workers in Romania
    Belgium in Brief: Quarantining The Un-Quarantinable
    Cheat-Sheet: What the updated travel rules mean
    View more

    Belgian daycares should close only with two Covid-19-positive kids

    Thursday, 09 July 2020
    © Belga

    Daycares taking in toddlers under the age of 3 should close only if one staff member or at least two kids in the same bubble test positive for Covid-19.

    In an update to its guidelines, federal health institute Sciensano said daycares should only close if a Covid-19 cluster, made up of two children in the same group, emerges in their structure.

    The only other scenario under which child care providers should shutter is if at least one member of staff is confirmed as Covid-19 positive, Sciensano said.

    Related News:

     

    A child under 3 who tests positive for Covid-19 must be kept at home in quarantine “until their state of health improves,” but the daycare should not close.

    The child will be able to return to the day care after spending seven days in self-isolation at home and on the condition of having no fever for the last three days of quarantine as well as a “significant improvement” of symptoms.

    When there is a single case of Covid-19 among children, other kids and staff member in the same group will be considered “low risk,” meaning they will not be required to get tested nor to quarantine.

    A second child in the same bubble must be tested if they develop symptoms 14 days after the first child first became sick.

    If the second child’s test is positive it means the daycare has a cluster and must close and other kids, as well as staff members who had had close contact, must go into self-isolation.

    “All children and staff members in the same bubble are considered as close contacts and must go into quarantine. A test is only recommended for adults.”

    If the second child’s test comes back as negative, the toddler must still remain in self-isolation but the daycare centre must not close, Sciensano said.

    The Brussels Times