 
Coronavirus: Belgium’s average of new infections per day increases again
Thursday, 09 July, 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s average of new infections per day increases again

    Thursday, 09 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of 86 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Thursday.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 62,210. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    An average number of 86 people per day tested positive for the virus over the 7-day period from 29 June to 5 July. The trend already stopped decreasing on Wednesday compared to the daily average of new infections the week before, and increased slightly by 1% on Thursday.

    From 2 to 8 July, the authorities recorded an average of 10.4 new hospital admissions per day, which is a decrease of 25% compared to the daily average of 13.9 new patients in the week before.

    In total, 165 patients are admitted to hospital, of which 32 are in the intensive care unit.

    An average number of 3.4 deaths occurred per day over the 7-day period from 29 June to 5 July. The trend decreased by 37%, compared to the daily average of 5.4 deaths in the week before.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,778.

    “The figures are very similar to those of yesterday,” the authorities said. “On average, there were about as many new infections per day between 29 June and 5 July as the week before. The number of hospitalisations and deaths per day decreases slightly,” they added.

    Due to the decrease in the spread of the virus over the last few weeks, Sciensano’s reports will focus on the evolution of the trends, and no longer on the daily figures. “This makes it possible to clearly see the trends, regardless of fluctuations in the daily figures,” the centre added.

    “The virus has not disappeared from our country,” said the health authorities. “So keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family,” they added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times