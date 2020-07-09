Belgium could make masks mandatory in shops from next week

When the National Security Council meets, next Wednesday, they will review the measures about face masks in shops, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès announced in the Chamber on Thursday.
“In view of the scientific evidence concerning the usefulness of wearing a mask and the public health emergency,” the Superior Health Council, which is the scientific advisory body for the Federal Public Health Service, recommended the use of masks in shops.
“The experts of the GEES (Group of Experts for the Exit Strategy) are currently working on the issue. They will advise the National Security Council on Wednesday,” Wilmès said.
“Sometimes it is not difficult. If the advice comes in to wear face masks in shops and crowded places, just call on a zoom-meeting with all the entities, and you just discuss. Waiting another week is an eternity,” said Green MP Kristof Calvo.