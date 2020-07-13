 
Belgium counts on ‘common sense’ to not go to red zones
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 13 July, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium counts on ‘common sense’ to not go...
TUI cancels trips booked to ‘red zones’...
Coronavirus immunity could be gone in a matter...
Asylum seekers who ‘abuse the system’ may be...
Rising infections see Belgium ‘going in the wrong...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 13 July 2020
    Belgium counts on ‘common sense’ to not go to red zones
    TUI cancels trips booked to ‘red zones’
    Coronavirus immunity could be gone in a matter of months, study finds
    Asylum seekers who ‘abuse the system’ may be arrested, De Block says
    Rising infections see Belgium ‘going in the wrong direction,’ says Van Ranst
    250,000 inhabitants of Manila go back into confinement
    New virus variant responsible for majority of global Covid-19 infections
    Russia claims successful completion of clinical trial for coronavirus vaccine
    Belgium’s Traffic Light Travel System, simplified
    Belgium in Brief: What Is An Orange Zone?
    Polish election results may mean limitation of LGBTQ rights
    ‘Disproportionate’ lockdown of virus hit Catalan city overturned by court
    Belgium to quarantine travellers from 18 more EU areas
    Worldwide infections reach 24h record high
    Malta will allow Belgians again from Wednesday
    New coronavirus infections in Belgium rise for third day in a row
    Woman arrested for attacking Lidl staff who told her to wear a mask
    8.5 million free face masks still available in Belgian pharmacies
    Belgians open their gardens to travellers for a lockdown-proof summer
    Argenta shuts down 143 cash machines after new cyber-attack
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium counts on ‘common sense’ to not go to red zones

    Monday, 13 July 2020
    Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

    Belgium issued a formal travel ban for areas it considers “red” and an obligation to quarantine when returning, but the authorities are counting on people’s common sense to respect the measure, as they have no real way of checking.

    Belgium’s travel ban only applies to non-essential travel, meaning airlines can still fly, and people can still go if they have a valid reason.

    “Red zones mean that non-essential travel is not allowed for those areas, but that does not mean that we are not allowed to fly,” Wencke Lemmes, spokesperson for Brussels Airlines, told The Brussels Times. “Also taking into account that we have non-Belgians on board,” she added.

    Passengers on a flight to Lisbon, however, are not necessarily going to Lisbon, but could also be going to another region in Portugal, according to Lemmes. “Lisbon was one of the destinations for which there was a lot of demand over the past few weeks and days, so those flights are full,” she said.

    Returning travellers who flew back via Lisbon, however, do not necessarily have to quarantine, according to Arnaud Gaspart, spokesperson for Foreign Affairs.

    “The quarantine is only mandatory for people who stayed in certain areas, not people who just passed through somewhere because that is where their plane landed,” he told The Brussels Times.

    Checking if people have actually been in a red zone, however, is not possible. Travellers will be asked to fill out a form when they return to Belgium. “The government is counting on people’s sense of civic responsibility and common sense,” Gaspart added.

    Related News:

     

    People returning from a holiday in a red zone by car or train, however, cannot be checked at all and completely slip through the cracks.

    “The travel ban and the required testing and quarantine count for all travellers returning from a red zone, but it is true that it is not as easy to control or check if people travel by car or train,” Gaspart said. “Here, too, we are counting on people’s sense of citizenship,” he added.

    Testing and self-quarantine are mandatory when you have been in a red zone, and it is the country regions who will follow that up. Last week, Flanders already communicated that ignoring mandatory quarantine could be punishable by fines up to €4,000, and even a prison sentence.

    Brussels and Wallonia announced that they will also quarantine returning travellers, but have yet to communicate how.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times