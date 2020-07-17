 
Nordic tour operator sues Belgium over inconsistent travel advice for Sweden
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 17 July, 2020
Latest News:
Nordic tour operator sues Belgium over inconsistent travel...
Two more Spanish regions now ‘orange travel zones’...
Nearly 22,000 Ostend beach spots already reserved for...
New coronavirus figures ‘should ring like an alarm...
Ryanair extends free rebooking by another month...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 17 July 2020
    Nordic tour operator sues Belgium over inconsistent travel advice for Sweden
    Two more Spanish regions now ‘orange travel zones’ for Belgians
    Nearly 22,000 Ostend beach spots already reserved for the long weekend
    New coronavirus figures ‘should ring like an alarm bell’, health minister says
    Ryanair extends free rebooking by another month
    Brussels Region reveals 30 km/h road plans for 2021
    Weather Report: the sun returns this weekend
    Comparing Belgium’s current coronavirus figures to the rest of the crisis
    20,000 travellers at Brussels Airport for the first time since lockdown
    Dutch PM: Italy, Spain and Portugal will only get Covid-19 relief funds after reforms
    Belgium in Brief: ‘I think we should be concerned about this’
    Belgium specifies priority groups for future coronavirus vaccine
    Coronavirus: more infections, and more widespread across Belgium
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 1.033
    One year suspended for policeman who beat up refugee
    Coastal tax hike targets Belgium’s second home owners
    Belgium will run more trains for safe travel this holiday weekend
    Coronavirus: ‘This is the beginning of the second wave’
    Belgium’s new coronavirus infections break 100 per day again
    Coronavirus: Face masks are with us at least until winter
    View more
    Share article:

    Nordic tour operator sues Belgium over inconsistent travel advice for Sweden

    Friday, 17 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Tour operator Nordic, specialised in travel to Scandinavia, is suing the Belgian state because of the “succession of contradictory travel advices to Sweden,” it said Friday in a press release.

    In recent weeks, the travel advice to Sweden has changed from a green zone to a red zone and finally to an orange zone, which was still its status on Friday afternoon. According to the tour operator, this change in travel advice has had a particularly large financial impact on the company.

    Nordic does not want to dispute the travel advice but speaks of an “incomprehensible sequence and arbitrariness.”

    Related Articles

     

    On 3 June, the National Security Council decided that the Belgian borders would be reopened for travel within the European Union, including to Sweden, from 15 June. At the beginning of July, for the first time, there was talk quarantine on return from Sweden. In two days the advice changed from ‘compulsory quarantine’ to ‘no quarantine’.

    On 8 July the system of colour codes was introduced for various destinations in Europe. Sweden was given the green colour on 10 July. On 12 July, the colour code was changed to red, while the company had just informed its customers that they could travel as planned.

    “With immediate effect, a total travel ban was imposed for the whole of Sweden, even for Swedish Lapland, which has an average of one person per square kilometre,” said Managing Director Maarten Raes. The tour operator cancelled all trips to Sweden and a “few hundred” customers were repatriated based on this travel advice.

    However, three days later, on 15 July, the travel advice was again adjusted, this time to code orange. “All repatriations and cancellations turned out to be for nothing, with all the associated costs”, said Raes.

    Because the lack of clarity has reportedly had a particularly large financial impact on the company, it was decided “to recover the damage from the Belgian State.”

    The Brussels Times