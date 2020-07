On Monday, Belgian King Philippe called for the formation of a federal government, so that a relaunch plan for after the coronavirus crisis can be prepared.

The King made his remarks at his yearly speech for Belgium’s national holiday, which was centred around the coronavirus crisis.

The King covered topics including the suffering endured, the role of the State and the need for recovery.

“There are times when history does not wait,” Philippe said. “To succeed in the gigantic challenge of recovery, each of us is indispensable.”

“To mobilise all our forces, we need a clearly defined trajectory. The whole country is now calling for a resolute and stable government. Let us not disappoint it. We will only succeed by going beyond our own horizons and showing courage and boldness,” he said.

