Aggression towards train conductors: nearly 900 incidents last year

Belgium’s national railway society (SNCB) recorded 882 incidents of aggression towards train attendants in 2019, according to Mobility Minister François Bellot.

170 of these incidents involved assault and battery and 239 were cases of minor violence. In addition, 473 verbal assaults were reported, along with 315 reports of threats and 158 of insults.

In 267 cases, Securail – the SNCB’s safety services -, the police or both got involved.

The number of cases dropped compared to 2018, which saw train attendants face 1,250 cases of aggression, and 2017, during which 1,200 cases were counted.

