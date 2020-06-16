Three jailed for pushing black teen onto train tracks
Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Credit: Youtube screenshot
A white man who deliberately pushed a black 15-year-old onto the train tracks, as well as two white women who insulted and harassed the teen, have been given jail sentences of up to a year.
Prosecutors said the trio acted on racist motives for which Leuven’s criminal court handed them sentences of between nine months and one year.
The court also ordered the three defendants, who reportedly began provoking the teenager, to pay him €10,000 in compensation.
In August 2018, a 35-year-old man and two women, aged 43 and 31, were filmed insulting and harassing a black teen at the station in Aarschort, with one of them repeatedly shoving the teen.
The man then grabbed the teenager from the back and threw him into the train tracks. When the teen tried to climb back on the platform, the man pushed him back down, ending up on the tracks with the teen, who began hitting him.