Belgian King urges young Belgians to ‘behave responsibly’
Tuesday, 21 July 2020
Credit: VRT screengrab
On the Belgian National Day on Tuesday, King Philippe gave an additional speech, warning the population that the coronavirus crisis is not over yet.
On Monday, the king gave his traditional speech on the occasion of the National Holiday, in which he called for a government to be formed, among other things.
On Tuesday, however, he delivered an additional speech, in which he stressed that the coronavirus pandemic is not done yet.
“The pandemic is far from over. Let us – and I am addressing the young people in particular – remain extremely cautious and behave responsibly,” the king said.
He also looked back on the past few months. “The pandemic has caused a high number of casualties. Unfortunately, their loved ones have often been unable to bid them an appropriate farewell,” Philippe said. “It is a good thing we were able to commemorate them this morning, with the whole country,” he added.