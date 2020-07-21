   
Belgian King urges young Belgians to ‘behave responsibly’
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020
Latest News:
Austria makes face masks in shops mandatory again...
Coronavirus infections are rising rapidly in the Netherlands...
Belgium’s governments meet to discuss rising coronavirus cases...
Belgian King urges young Belgians to ‘behave responsibly’...
Man dies after arrest in Antwerp: police send...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 21 July 2020
    Austria makes face masks in shops mandatory again
    Coronavirus infections are rising rapidly in the Netherlands
    Belgium’s governments meet to discuss rising coronavirus cases
    Belgian King urges young Belgians to ‘behave responsibly’
    Man dies after arrest in Antwerp: police send protesters home
    Belgian police on high alert after calls to attack officers on National holiday
    Almost 1.1 million flock to the Belgian Coast
    Agreement on Brussels Airlines rescue plan: €290 million state aid for future guarantees
    Post lunch nap leads to better driving, French study claims 
    Pakistan pays tribute to Belgian who scaled ‘world’s most dangerous peak’ on Belgium’s national day
    Local lockdowns will likely happen soon, says Belgian expert
    Belgian DJ live streams set from roof of Brussels’ Royal Palace
    Belgium in Brief: A 21 July Like No Other
    National Day: What’s open in Belgium?
    European Central Bank President welcomes the agreement reached in Brussels
    European Council: ‘We did it!’
    Coronavirus: Belgian deaths and hospitalisations begin to rise
    Belgium to feature in Beyoncé’s new visual album ‘Black is King’
    European Summit: Belgium welcomes agreement ‘in line with EU challenges’
    Weather Report: A sunny day off
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian King urges young Belgians to ‘behave responsibly’

    Tuesday, 21 July 2020
    Credit: VRT screengrab

    On the Belgian National Day on Tuesday, King Philippe gave an additional speech, warning the population that the coronavirus crisis is not over yet.

    On Monday, the king gave his traditional speech on the occasion of the National Holiday, in which he called for a government to be formed, among other things.

    On Tuesday, however, he delivered an additional speech, in which he stressed that the coronavirus pandemic is not done yet.

    “The pandemic is far from over. Let us – and I am addressing the young people in particular – remain extremely cautious and behave responsibly,” the king said.

    He also looked back on the past few months. “The pandemic has caused a high number of casualties. Unfortunately, their loved ones have often been unable to bid them an appropriate farewell,” Philippe said. “It is a good thing we were able to commemorate them this morning, with the whole country,” he added.

    Related News:

     

    That commemoration took place at the beginning of the traditional Te Deum in Brussels, which began with three minutes of silence in homage to all the victims of the coronavirus crisis.

    The Te Deum was attended by King Philippe, Queen Mathilde and their children. About 100 guests were also present in the cathedral, in contrast to the 1,000 in other years.

    The traditional military parade had also been adapted in function of the crisis, with an alternative ceremony to honour the “heroes of the coronacrisis.”

    “With this National Day 2020, we are writing a page in our history,” the king addressed the exceptional circumstances.

    This year, Belgium also celebrated 75 years of Liberation after the Second World War, and several ex-combatants were invited to the ceremony as well.

    “What the guests in the Place Royale have in common today is that they have given everything, risked their lives, exceeded themselves,” said King Philippe.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times