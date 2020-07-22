   
Over 200 new coronavirus infections in Belgium per day again
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020
Latest News:
Pharmaceutical companies say they would sell coronavirus vaccine...
Over 200 new coronavirus infections in Belgium per...
Second coronavirus peak in Belgium likely higher than...
Ghent university spin-off develops bio-ink to 3D print...
Up to 13 times more coronavirus infections than...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 July 2020
    Pharmaceutical companies say they would sell coronavirus vaccine at a profit
    Over 200 new coronavirus infections in Belgium per day again
    Second coronavirus peak in Belgium likely higher than the first, model shows
    Ghent university spin-off develops bio-ink to 3D print human tissue
    Up to 13 times more coronavirus infections than official numbers in United States
    Belgium’s average rises to 184 new coronavirus infections per day
    Mayors get manual on how to handle local outbreaks
    Contract tracers ask National Security Council to make event attendance lists mandatory
    11 different wolves spotted in Flanders in last two years
    Quotas aim to steer medical students into general practice
    Investigating the EU response to Covid-19
    Austria makes face masks in shops mandatory again
    Coronavirus infections are rising rapidly in the Netherlands
    Belgium’s governments meet to discuss rising coronavirus cases
    Belgian King urges young Belgians to ‘behave responsibly’
    Man dies after arrest in Antwerp: police send protesters home
    Belgian police on high alert after calls to attack officers on National holiday
    Almost 1.1 million flock to the Belgian Coast
    Agreement on Brussels Airlines rescue plan: €290 million state aid for future guarantees
    Post lunch nap leads to better driving, French study claims 
    View more
    Share article:

    Over 200 new coronavirus infections in Belgium per day again

    Wednesday, 22 July 2020
    Credit: Federal Public Health Service/Youtube screengrab

    The number of coronavirus infections will continue to rise as over 200 new ones have been reported per day in Belgium over the past week, during a press conference on Wednesday.

    “We expect the number of infections to increase even further in the coming days. In absolute figures, more than 200 new infections have been reported almost every day between last Tuesday and Friday,” Boudewijn Catry, spokesperson for Sciensano said.

    On Wednesday, Belgium reported an average of 184 new infections over the past week, which is an increase of 89% compared to last week.

    Most infections occur in people between 20 and 59 years old, figures show. “Elderly people are not in the eye of the storm right now, let us do everything we can to keep it that way,” said Catry, who stressed everyone’s responsibility in not spreading the virus.

    According to regional health services, most infections take place via people’s private social contacts. “At family parties or gatherings, pay extra attention to good hand hygiene, keep a distance of 1.5 metres, meet outside as much as possible,” Catry said. “Be vigilant at all time, the virus can be closer than you think,” he added.

    Related News:

     

    The number of hospitalisations has risen as well, to an average of 12 per week, compared to 9 in the previous week.

    “It is what we expected. The increase in hospitalisations always follows an increase in infections with a 2-3 weeks delay,” Catry said, stressing that the people who are in hospital now became ill at the start of July.

    At the moment, 178 patients are admitted to hospital, of which 35 are in the intensive care unit. “As said before, the situation is not yet hopeless, the tide can still turn, but it will have to be fast,” he added.

    “It is imperative that we stop the infection snowball now, before it causes an avalanche,” Catry said.

    On Thursday, Belgium’s National Security Council will meet to discuss the measures that will be taken. “However, measures are only effective if everyone follows them,” said Yves Stevens of the National Crisis Centre.

    “The pandemic can only be slowed down if we collectively take our responsibility,” he said. “The virus can flare up anywhere, even if you think you have not had contact with an infected person,” Stevens added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times