Belgium’s average rises to 184 new coronavirus infections per day

An average of 184 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to figures by Sciensano on Wednesday.

The trend of new infections per day has risen by 89% over the 7-day period from 12 to 18 July, compared to the average of 97,6 new infections the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 64,258. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

From 11 to 17 July, the authorities recorded an average of 12 new hospital admissions per day, which is an increase of 34% compared to the daily average in the week before.

Related News:

In total, 178 patients are admitted to hospital, of which 35 are in the intensive care unit, according to Sciensano’s dashboard.

An average number of 2,9 deaths occurred per day over the 7-day period from 12 to 18 July. The trend also increased, compared to the daily average of 1.6 deaths in the week before.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,805.

Sciensano’s reports now focus on the evolution of the trends, and no longer on the daily figures. “This makes it possible to clearly see the trends, regardless of fluctuations in the daily figures,” the centre added.

“The virus has not disappeared from our country,” said the health authorities. “So keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family,” they added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times