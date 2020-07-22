Antwerp announces extra coronavirus restrictions...

1. Without exception, restaurants, bars, cafes and other hospitality establishments will be closed in the event of blatant violations of the coronavirus measures, even if it concerns a first violation.
2. A registration obligation for the hospitality industry, in which the contact details of customers must registered.
3. A face mask obligation at all markets and fairs. The obligation will also apply in all areas open to the public, unless one is seated for consumption or in static activities where sufficient distance can be guaranteed (e.g. using a fitness machine at a sufficient distance from others). In other words, anyone who goes to the toilet in the café or walks through a fitness room will be required to wear a face mask.
4. A ban on high-risk consumption behaviour such as sharing alcoholic beverages or shisha.