   
Antwerp announces extra coronavirus restrictions
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020
Latest News:
Antwerp announces extra coronavirus restrictions...
Man who died after arrest in Antwerp had...
Contactless payments double in Belgium thanks to coronavirus...
Brussels company tasked with developing Belgian ‘Covid-19 app’...
Belgium’s budget deficit rises faster than eurozone average...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 July 2020
    Antwerp announces extra coronavirus restrictions
    Man who died after arrest in Antwerp had taken amphetamines
    Contactless payments double in Belgium thanks to coronavirus
    Brussels company tasked with developing Belgian ‘Covid-19 app’
    Belgium’s budget deficit rises faster than eurozone average
    Magnet fishers find firearms dumped in Brussels canal
    Belgium will likely tighten coronavirus measures again on Thursday
    Brussels Airport satisfied with rescue plan for Brussels Airlines
    Ryanair will close its Frankfurt base after pilots refuse to take pay cuts
    US customs will carry out checks at Brussels Airport
    Belgium in Brief: Towards A Second Peak?
    Pharmaceutical companies say they would sell coronavirus vaccine at a profit
    Over 200 new coronavirus infections in Belgium per day again
    Second coronavirus peak in Belgium likely higher than the first, model shows
    Ghent university spin-off develops bio-ink to 3D print human tissue
    Up to 13 times more coronavirus infections than official numbers in United States
    Belgium’s average rises to 184 new coronavirus infections per day
    Mayors get manual on how to handle local outbreaks
    Contract tracers ask National Security Council to make event attendance lists mandatory
    11 different wolves spotted in Flanders in last two years
    View more
    Share article:

    Antwerp announces extra coronavirus restrictions

    Wednesday, 22 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    As Antwerp continues to record climbing coronavirus figures, the city will tighten several of its restrictions from Saturday 25 July, mayor Bart De Wever announced on Wednesday.

    In recent days, several experts have called to place (parts of) Antwerp back in lockdown following local outbreaks to stop the virus from spreading further.

    De Wever announced six additional coronavirus measures via Twitter, saying that it was an “important message to the people of Antwerp,” due to the increasing number of infections in the city.


    1. Without exception, restaurants, bars, cafes and other hospitality establishments will be closed in the event of blatant violations of the coronavirus measures, even if it concerns a first violation.

    2. A registration obligation for the hospitality industry, in which the contact details of customers must registered.

    3. A face mask obligation at all markets and fairs. The obligation will also apply in all areas open to the public, unless one is seated for consumption or in static activities where sufficient distance can be guaranteed (e.g. using a fitness machine at a sufficient distance from others). In other words, anyone who goes to the toilet in the café or walks through a fitness room will be required to wear a face mask.

    4. A ban on high-risk consumption behaviour such as sharing alcoholic beverages or shisha.

    Related News:

     

    5. A ban on the sale of alcohol for take-away between midnight and 7:00 AM in order to counteract a change of location after the closing time of the hospitality industry (at 1:00 AM).

    6. The rules for events remain in force, but there will be a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people when this happens outside the strict family context, or when the distance rules are not respected.

    On Tuesday, De Wever already announced that he wanted to introduce specific measures as soon as there was a script available for how mayors could handle local outbreaks.

    The measures for Antwerp will be incorporated in police regulations that will be published on Friday morning, at the latest.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times