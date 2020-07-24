Belgium breaks average of 200 new coronavirus infections per day

An average of 220.6 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to figures by Sciensano on Friday.

The trend of new infections per day has risen by 89% over the 7-day period from 14 to 20 July, compared to 117 new cases a week earlier. The figures are rising almost everywhere in the country and across all age groups, according to Sciensano’s dashboard.

The number of new cases recorded on Monday has increased further to 416, up from the 370 new infections that were already confirmed on Thursday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 64,847. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

From 17 to 23 July, the authorities recorded an average of 15 new hospital admissions per day, which is an increase of 53% compared to the daily average in the week before.

In total, 203 patients are admitted to hospital, of which 40 are in the intensive care unit.

An average number of 3 deaths occurred per day over the 7-day period from 14 to 20 July.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,812.

Sciensano’s reports now focus on the evolution of the trends, and no longer on the daily figures. “This makes it possible to clearly see the trends, regardless of fluctuations in the daily figures,” the centre added.

“The virus has not disappeared from our country,” said the health authorities. “So keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family,” they added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times