   
The state of teleworking: Should you still be working from home? 
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 24 July, 2020
Latest News:
The state of teleworking: Should you still be...
Brussels-Malmö night train comes one step closer...
Coronavirus: digital returning travellers’ form available from Monday...
Brussels makes face masks mandatory on high street...
Medical experts advise: Keep contacts to a minimum...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 24 July 2020
    The state of teleworking: Should you still be working from home? 
    Brussels-Malmö night train comes one step closer
    Coronavirus: digital returning travellers’ form available from Monday
    Brussels makes face masks mandatory on high street and pedestrian zone
    Medical experts advise: Keep contacts to a minimum
    European Parliament threatens to block approved EU long-term budget
    What going for a beer will look like from Saturday
    Belgian epidemiologist denounces lack of ‘firm measures’ from National Security Council
    Brussels Airlines could have 12 long-haul aircraft by 2026
    Belgian hospitality sector approves of stricter coronavirus measures
    Post-Brexit trade deal ‘unlikely’ at this stage, EU negotiator says
    Why Belgium ignored calls to shrink social bubbles 
    Italian senator launches Italexit party
    Face masks compulsory from 6 years old on European flights
    Belgian returning travellers form: What does it ask?
    Asylum centre placed in lockdown after positive coronavirus tests
    Charles Michel defends Covid-19 recovery plan before European Parliament
    Number of Belgians using food aid skyrocketed during lockdown
    Belgium’s Security Council tightens coronavirus measures again
    Weather report: changeable but dry weather on Thursday
    View more
    Share article:

    The state of teleworking: Should you still be working from home? 

    Friday, 24 July 2020
    Credit: Pexels

    As Belgium lifts confinement measures – and implements others – one topic has remained absent from recent communications. Should people in Belgium still be working from home?

    According to Sandy Deseure, spokesperson for the Federal Public Service for Employment, the advice is very much yes, unless an employer deems it necessary that staff perform their duties from their workplace.

    “In earlier phases, teleworking as much as possible was an obligation by the government, but at this moment, it is a recommendation,” she told The Brussels Times. “However, if the employer judges that presence at work is necessary, an employee can be obliged to go to work,” Deseure added, adding that these kinds of decisions should always be taken in consultation between employee and employer.

    Related News:

     

    While deconfinement in Belgium may have moved to a point where certain freedoms are allowed, as far as authorities are concerned, nothing has changed regarding working from home.

    “If you are able to work from home, you still should. The difference is just that it is no longer obliged by the government. But still, it remains a strong recommendation,” Deseure said. “Of course, you never know. If the figures continue to rise, it could change back to an obligation,” she added.

    This, however, is not actually a new thing, according to Deseure. Belgium’s National Security Council did not announce any new decisions with regard to work, meaning the previous measures remain in force.

    On Thursday, the Belgian national health institute Sciensano warned that the local flare-ups of infection clusters are spreading into the general population, and urged people to stay at home as much as possible, and to avoid situations – such as on public transport – where a safe 1.5m social distance cannot be guaranteed.

    Jules Johnston & Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times