   
Coronavirus: 3-year-old dies in Belgium
Friday, 24 July, 2020
    Coronavirus: 3-year-old dies in Belgium

    Friday, 24 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Several days ago, a 3-year-old toddler died as a result of the coronavirus in Belgium, the health authorities announced during a press conference on Friday.

    “This news affects us deeply, as scientists, but also as parents. We would like to express our deepest sympathy to the family,” said Boudewijn Catry, spokesperson for the Sciensano.

    Belgium has reached an average of 220 new infections per day, according to the latest figures. “The trend is still increasing,” said Catry, adding that this is not only the case for new infections, but for hospital admissions and deaths as well.

    Over the past week, an average of 3 people per day died as a result of the virus in Belgium, Recently, an 18-year-old woman also died of the virus.

    “Let this be a wake-up call,” said Catry. “The fact that young people die of the coronavirus is rather rare, but it must be clear that no one is immune. No one can afford to ignore Covid-19,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times