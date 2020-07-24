Belgium is ‘heading for full-blown disaster’ without fast action, expert says

“We are all particularly concerned by what has happened in recent weeks, the spectacular increase in the number of infections,” Goossens said on Radio 1. “If we do not act quickly, we are heading for a full-blown disaster,” Goossens said.
The decision to allow mayors to implement measures at the local level is a good one, Goossens said. “However, I am afraid that many different initiatives will be taken, and that people will not know which measures are in effect in which place,” he added.
Another Security Council is reportedly taking place next week Friday, but that is too late, according to Goossens. “Every day we wait is a day too long. The measures taken now do not go far enough,” he said, adding that “all the experts agree.”
The contact tracing system needs to be improved further, communication specialists and influencers should be used to reach certain communities, and several relaxed measures should be reversed, according to Goossens.