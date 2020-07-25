   
Coronavirus: new wave continues with 352 infections in one day
Saturday, 25 July, 2020
    Coronavirus: new wave continues with 352 infections in one day

    Saturday, 25 July 2020
    © Belga

    An average of 215.6 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to figures from Sciensano on Saturday.

    That average is slightly lower than the seven-day average to Friday, which stood at 220.6.

    However the trend for new infections per day rose by 63% over the 7-day period from 15 to 21 July, compared to 117 new cases a day a week earlier. The figures are rising almost everywhere in the country and across all age groups, according to Sciensano’s dashboard.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 65,199. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    The total represents an increase yesterday of 352 new infections in one day

    From 15 to 21 July, the authorities recorded an average of 12.1 new hospital admissions per day, which is down from the average of 15 reported yesterday for the week to 20 July. Yesterday alone, however, there were 28 new patients admitted, and 25 discharged.

    In total, 218 patients are being treated in hospital, of whom 41 are in the intensive care unit, 17 of them on respirators. 18,073 people have passed through the hospitals since the pandemic began.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,817, five more than yesterday. The daily average based on the last week now stands at 2.6, up from 1.7 in the previous seven-day period.

    Sciensano’s reports now focus on the evolution of the trends, and no longer on the daily figures. “This makes it possible to clearly see the trends, regardless of fluctuations in the daily figures,” the centre added.

    The figures released by Sciensano are several days behind, and speak of daily averages based on a seven-day period. That produces a more comprehensive picture, but makes day-to-day comparisons more difficult.

    The virus has not disappeared from our country,” said the health authorities. “So keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family,” they added.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times