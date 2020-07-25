Coronavirus: Doctors urge self-confinement as Flanders shifts to orange

Doctors in Antwerp urged the city’s residents on Friday to demonstrate “civic mindedness” and spontaneously shelter in place to limit the effects of a second wave of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The call came amid a spate of new infections that placed added pressure on doctors and prompted the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) to colour Flanders orange instead of yellow in the latest edition of a map on its website that tracks the evolution of the pandemic.

The new classification on the map, updated on Friday, means Flanders has joined the group of countries with 20 to 59.9 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Brussels and Wallonia, along with all Belgium’s neighbours except Luxembourg, are in yellow – countries/regions with fewer than 20 cases for every 100,000 residents.

Luxembourg is coloured red on the map, which places it in the group with over 120 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

In Flanders, the regional association of general practitioners, Domus Medica, said it was worried by the evolution of the pandemic in the region and expressed support for a call from the governor of the province of Antwerp to limit social contacts to two or three regular friends.

“It’s becoming really important to avoid other meeting places, especially marriages, fairs and spontaneous sporting events in squares and parks,” Domus Medica stressed. “We know for certain today that that’s where the main epidemiological outbreaks occurred last week.”

The doctors emphasized that Antwerp had become a red zone and suggested that any visitor returning home after staying in a Flemish town should be quarantined.

