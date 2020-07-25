Not limiting social contacts was a mistake, says Bart De Wever

It was a mistake not to reduce the maximum number of people allowed to gather in public from 15, Antwerp Mayor Bart De Wever tells Het Laatste Nieuws on Saturday.

“We cannot impose a smaller contact bubble on people. As mayor, I can’t either,” De Wever said. “The National Security Council could have done so, but that’s not the case.”

The National Security Council decided on Thursday to keep the limit on the contact bubble at 15.

“I’m not going to lie, I regret that,” De Wever said. “I think it’s a mistake and they will have to do it, unfortunately, very soon; at least limit it to up to ten.”

De Wever feels the new wave of coronavirus infections in Antwerp is due to “bad luck.”

“It could have reappeared elsewhere, which leads me to believe we are not alone, just the first ones and that soon – perhaps even very soon – the same will occur elsewhere,” he said.

