   
Coronavirus will leave wedding sector without income for a year
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020
Latest News:
Hundreds of Antwerp restaurants threaten Marc Van Ranst...
Belgium’s new coronavirus average breaks 300 cases per...
Coronavirus will leave wedding sector without income for...
Belgium adds new destinations to its orange travel...
Belgium’s new measures ‘a disaster’ for hospitality sector...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 28 July 2020
    Hundreds of Antwerp restaurants threaten Marc Van Ranst with lawsuit
    Belgium’s new coronavirus average breaks 300 cases per day again
    Coronavirus will leave wedding sector without income for a year
    Belgium adds new destinations to its orange travel zones
    Belgium’s new measures ‘a disaster’ for hospitality sector
    Yearly Brussels fair cancelled following new coronavirus measures
    Public health measures and miracles needed to combat pandemics
    Antwerp imposes curfew as coronavirus cases surge
    Belgium’s free train tickets postponed to September
    ‘No intention’ to close Belgium’s borders, says Interior Minister
    Even stricter coronavirus measures cannot be ruled out, Wilmès says
    Russia unlikely to re-join the G7, despite Trump’s invitation
    What does Belgium’s reduced social bubble mean?
    Summer sales will take place despite tighter measures, says economy minister
    Italian space initiative receives €30 million in EU funding
    Man throws Molotov cocktails at federal parliament
    Coronavirus: keeping borders closed is unsustainable, WHO says
    Antwerp governor leaves National Security Council early for crisis meeting
    Belgium’s Security Council introduces further coronavirus restrictions
    Belgium drastically tightens social contact rules
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus will leave wedding sector without income for a year

    Tuesday, 28 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The wedding sector will have no income for a year, says Cynthia De Clercq of the Federation for Professional Wedding Vendors (HL Belgium) following the National Security Council.

    De Clercq’s statement follows Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès’ announcement that, as of Wednesday, only ten people will be allowed to attend a wedding reception as part of the tighter restrictions to curb the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    “The season for weddings runs from May to October. So we have no income from this year until May of next year,” De Clercq said.

    Related Articles

     

    Weddings were forbidden until July, after which celebrations with catering were allowed with a maximum of 50 people. However, 90% of the couples chose to cancel their wedding to postpone it until next year.

    The few weddings still planned for August or September will now also be postponed or cancelled, according to De Clercq. “Holding a wedding with ten people is simply impossible.”

    The sector of wedding suppliers, which consists of event hall lessors and caterers as well as florists and wedding planners, is in crisis. “We are heading in a straight line towards bankruptcy,” according to De Clercq, who did not expect the so-called social bubble to be reduced to five people.

    “It is also hallucinatory that people are still talking about weddings,” HL Belgium wrote on their website. “Weddings for up to 10 people are not weddings. Nobody rents a room for just 10 people. Nobody contracts a wedding planner, a videographer, a rental company or even a photographer for just 10 people.”

    HL Belgium expects government support for “the whole pyramid of service providers affected.”

    The Brussels Times