   
Belgium’s Security Council introduces further coronavirus restrictions
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 27 July, 2020
Latest News:
What does Belgium’s reduced social bubble mean?...
Summer sales will take place despite tighter measures,...
Italian space initiative receives €30 million in EU...
Man throws Molotov cocktails at federal parliament...
Coronavirus: keeping borders closed is unsustainable, WHO says...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 27 July 2020
    What does Belgium’s reduced social bubble mean?
    Summer sales will take place despite tighter measures, says economy minister
    Italian space initiative receives €30 million in EU funding
    Man throws Molotov cocktails at federal parliament
    Coronavirus: keeping borders closed is unsustainable, WHO says
    Antwerp governor leaves National Security Council early for crisis meeting
    Belgium’s Security Council introduces further coronavirus restrictions
    Belgium drastically tightens social contact rules
    Coronavirus: returning travellers form ready for use
    Coronalert will be Belgium’s new contact tracing app
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 3:45 PM
    Belgium starts clinical trials on coronavirus vaccine
    Belgium must return to smaller social bubbles, says Geens
    Uber Eats will start delivering groceries in Belgium from September
    Poland to withdraw from EU Convention fighting violence against women
    Belgium in Brief: Who said Lockdown?
    Hundreds of Belgian municipalities pass the new-case alarm threshold
    Rapid increase in Covid-19 infections is ‘worrying’, warns Crisis Centre
    Brussels’ lower coronavirus numbers could be due to underreporting
    Belgian average rises to 279 coronavirus infections per day
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s Security Council introduces further coronavirus restrictions

    Monday, 27 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium will implement additional restrictions to prevent the rapid and “worrying” increase in coronavirus infections from becoming a full-blown second wave, announced Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès during a press conference on Monday.

     

    “The situation is rapidly changing in our country. Apart from the infections, the number of hospital admissions and deaths remains under control for the time being, but we know that those figures will come with some delay,” said Wilmès.

    “We know that Belgium is not the only one in Europe where the virus is flaring up again, but that the countries around us are also experiencing a resurgence of the virus,” she added.

    “Our aim is clear: avoid another full lockdown,” Wilmès said.

    From 29 July, and for at least the next four weeks, social bubbles will be reduced to a maximum of 5 fixed people per household, children under 12 not included. Within this bubble, caution is necessary: keep your distance and wear a face mask if required.

    Non-guided events, such as trips and gatherings with family and friends, as well as receptions, such as weddings, however, are limited to groups of 10 people, children younger than 12 not included. An exception will be made for summer camps.

    Related News:

     

    The number of people allowed at events will also be reduced, to 100 people (indoors) and 200 (outdoors). Face masks will be mandatory. Up until now, 200 (indoors) and 400 (outdoors) people were allowed at events. These numbers, which were set to be doubled from August, have instead been halved.

    Teleworking is strongly advised.

    Shopping will also have to be done alone, except for minors or people who need help. Everyone will be allowed to stay in a shop for a maximum of 30 minutes.

    The requirement to register and leave your contact details to facilitate contact tracing will be extended, to also include wellness centres and sports classes for example. The full list will be published later.

    The pass for free train rides, which everyone in Belgium has been promised, will be postponed until September.

    The urgency of the situation in Antwerp calls for strong, specific measures, according to Wilmès. The provincial crisis cell is still in session with the mayor to take extra measures, which will be communicated later this afternoon.

    “However, the most important approach is the individual one,” Wilmès stressed. “What can I do to fight the coronavirus, for myself and my loved ones? We have to ask ourselves that all the time,” she added.

    “If we cannot contain the coronavirus, it will be a collective failure,” Wilmès said. “As always, take care of yourself and take care of each other,” she added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times