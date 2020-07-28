   
Belgium’s new coronavirus average breaks 300 cases per day again
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020
    Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

    An average of 311.4 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to figures by Sciensano on Tuesday.

    The trend of new infections per day has risen by 69% over the 7-day period from 18 to 24 July, compared to the average of 247.9 new infections the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 66,428. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    Across Belgium, 30.2 infections per 100,000 inhabitants have been detected in the past two weeks.

    “The increase can be seen in almost all provinces, but especially in the province of Antwerp,” the health authorities said. “New cases occur in all age groups, but most infections occur in the group of 20-59 years old,” they added.

    From 18 to 24 July, the authorities recorded an average of 18,1 new hospital admissions per day, which is an increase of 76% compared to the daily average in the week before.

    In total, 221 patients are admitted to hospital, of which 52 are in the intensive care unit, according to Sciensano’s dashboard.

    An average number of 2.3 deaths occurred per day over the 7-day period from 18 to 24 July. The trend decreased slightly, compared to the daily average of 2.6 deaths in the week before.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,822.

    “It will take a few more weeks before the effect of the new measures on the number of new infections will be visible. Until then, the number of cases will continue to increase,” the health authorities warned.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times