   
Antwerp curfew will not start tonight as legal basis is not ready
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020
Antwerp curfew will not start tonight as legal...
Special coronavirus committee to meet earlier as Belgian...
Spain reassures tourists that it’s a safe travel...
Antwerp’s measures met with confusion by rest of...
Rediscovering the forgotten and unknown Belgium...
    Antwerp curfew will not start tonight as legal basis is not ready

    Tuesday, 28 July 2020
    Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

    Despite dominating headlines in Belgium throughout the day, the province of Antwerp will not be able to begin its curfew this evening due to a hold up of the legal process.

    Despite Antwerp provincial governor Cathy Berx’ statements earlier today, the provincial decree that will make the decisions taken on Monday evening official, will not be ready today, reports VRT.

    It is unclear when exactly the measures will take effect, as the decree needs to be ready and signed by the Governor. “We are in the process of writing the decision,” said Berx. “It will only be in force after it has been announced,” she added.

    The decree will give a legal basis to the decision to impose a curfew throughout the province, from 11:30 PM to 6:00 AM, as well as decisions that businesses in the hospitality industry have to close at 11:00 PM and the requirement to wear a face mask in all public spaces.

    However, as long as the measures are not written down in a provincial decree, the lack of legal basis means that the police cannot intervene or impose fines if the measures are not complied with.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times