   
Hundreds of Antwerp restaurants threaten Marc Van Ranst with lawsuit
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020
Latest News:
Hundreds of Antwerp restaurants threaten Marc Van Ranst...
Belgium’s new coronavirus average breaks 300 cases per...
Coronavirus will leave marriage sector without income for...
Belgium adds new destinations to its orange travel...
Belgium’s new measures ‘a disaster’ for hospitality sector...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 28 July 2020
    Hundreds of Antwerp restaurants threaten Marc Van Ranst with lawsuit
    Belgium’s new coronavirus average breaks 300 cases per day again
    Coronavirus will leave marriage sector without income for a year
    Belgium adds new destinations to its orange travel zones
    Belgium’s new measures ‘a disaster’ for hospitality sector
    Yearly Brussels fair cancelled following new coronavirus measures
    Public health measures and miracles needed to combat pandemics
    Antwerp imposes curfew as coronavirus cases surge
    Belgium’s free train tickets postponed to September
    ‘No intention’ to close Belgium’s borders, says Interior Minister
    Even stricter coronavirus measures cannot be ruled out, Wilmès says
    Russia unlikely to re-join the G7, despite Trump’s invitation
    What does Belgium’s reduced social bubble mean?
    Summer sales will take place despite tighter measures, says economy minister
    Italian space initiative receives €30 million in EU funding
    Man throws Molotov cocktails at federal parliament
    Coronavirus: keeping borders closed is unsustainable, WHO says
    Antwerp governor leaves National Security Council early for crisis meeting
    Belgium’s Security Council introduces further coronavirus restrictions
    Belgium drastically tightens social contact rules
    View more
    Share article:

    Hundreds of Antwerp restaurants threaten Marc Van Ranst with lawsuit

    Tuesday, 28 July 2020
    © Belga

    Hundreds of hospitality business owners in Antwerp is threatening to take a state virologist to court, accusing him of turning the city into a “ghost town” with his statements on the coronavirus pandemic.

    The group Help De Horeca said they had already hired a lawyer to plan a potential lawsuit against Marc Van Ranst, a virologist advising the government on the coronavirus pandemic.

    “Following Mr Marc Van Ranst’s call for others to not come to Antwerp last Saturday, our beautiful city has been transformed into a ghost town,” the group wrote on a Facebook statement on Monday.

    Related News:

     

    In the statement, the group accused Van Ranst of striking a death blow to the catering, or horeca, industry through his warnings on staying away from the region as it emerges as a hotbed of new coronavirus cases.

    “We cannot count the number of cancellations anymore, the cafés are empty, the restaurants close earlier — just because of the fear around it.”

    On Saturday, the virologist, who has a large online following and is very present in the media, wrote on Twitter that Antwerp was battling a major coronavirus outbreak, urging would-be tourists to postpone their visit.

    The group accused Van Ranst of bringing on a “total lockdown” for the industry by spreading “generalised fear,” saying that the flare-ups can be traced back to social meetings such as”a few marriages.”

    Help De Horeca said they had already engaged a lawyer and would potentially attack Van Ranst in the courts, saying that the virologist can just “say whatever he wants in the media.”

    “We are tired of it, I’ve been swamped with phone calls from people who have had to close their businesses because no one is coming,” group founder Johan Tisson told De Standaard.

    Tisson said that around a hundred business owners had already joined the group and supported its initiatives, adding that some came to him “even in tears.”

    On Monday, authorities in Antwerp decided to impose a curfew on the entire province, with additional rules in the city of Antwerp aiming to beat back a surge of new coronavirus cases and avoid an all-out new lockdown for Belgium.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times