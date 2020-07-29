UK will not quarantine travellers from Belgium ‘for now’

The United Kingdom will not take any additional measures, such as quarantine, for travellers returning from Belgium for the time being.

Despite widely reported suspicions of quarantine for people returning to the UK from Belgium (and Luxembourg) from Thursday, the country will not take additional measures against Belgium “for now.”

“After reaching out to the UK, we have been told that, for now, Belgium remains on the list of countries against which no additional measures will be taken,” Karl Lagatie, Foreign Affairs spokesperson, told The Brussels Times.

This means that travellers returning to the UK from Belgium are not required to quarantine for a period of 14 days upon their arrival, but “being careful is always a good idea,” said Lagatie.

If coronavirus cases in Belgium continue to rise, it is still possible that the UK will introduce a quarantine or other measures for returning travellers. “But if and when that will still happen, is dependent on the evolution of the virus,” Lagatie said.

For the time being, the only region in the UK that Belgians are not allowed to travel to is Leicester, which is considered a red zone. People coming to Belgium from there are required to complete the passenger locator form, quarantine and get tested.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson pointed out that continental Europe is in the grip of a second wave of coronavirus infections and that the government is ready to take action “where it is necessary.”

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times