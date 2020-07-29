UK considers quarantine for people returning from Belgium
Credit: Belga
British travellers to Belgium may face quarantine measures upon their return to the UK, The Times reports on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson pointed out that continental Europe is in the grip of a second wave of coronavirus (Covid-19) infections and that the government is ready to take action “where it is necessary.”
This quarantine for people arriving from Belgium could start as soon as Wednesday, according to The Times.