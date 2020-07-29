Antwerp will enforce coronavirus curfew from tonight...

Berx made some last-minute changes in the measures before they went into force. For example, wearing a face mask will not always be compulsory during sports, as was initially announced.
“If you are alone on your racing bike on a desolate path, you do not have to wear a mask, because you will cross others at a high speed,” Berx said, adding that it is different from cycling in a group.
In the hospitality industry, a maximum of 4 people will be allowed to sit at a table, unless it concerns a larger household. “If you have three or four children, they should not be split up of course,” Berx added.
Antwerp’s stricter measures were supposed to take effect on Tuesday, but because the legal text was not ready in time, the measures were delayed by a day.