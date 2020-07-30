   
Average of 347 new coronavirus infections per day in Belgium, hospital admissions nearly double
Thursday, 30 July, 2020





    Average of 347 new coronavirus infections per day in Belgium, hospital admissions nearly double

    Thursday, 30 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of 347.1 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to figures by Sciensano on Thursday.

    The trend of new infections per day has risen by 77% over the period from 20 to 26 July, compared to the average of 196.3 new infections the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 67,335. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    From 23 to 29 July, the authorities recorded an average of 25 new hospital admissions per day, which is an increase of 84% compared to the daily average of 13.6 the week before.

    In total, 263 patients are admitted to hospital, of which 47 are in the intensive care unit, according to Sciensano’s dashboard.

    Across Belgium, 33.1 infections per 100,000 inhabitants have been detected in the past two weeks, which is an increase of 186% compared to the 14 days before.

    “New cases occur in all age groups, but most infections occur in the 20-59 age group,” according to the health authorities.

    An average number of 2.3 deaths occurred per day over the period from 20 to 26 July. The trend decreased slightly, compared to the daily average of 2.7 deaths in the week before.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,836.

    “It will take a few more weeks before the effect of the new measures on the number of new infections will be visible. Until then, the number of cases will continue to increase,” the health authorities warned.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times