   
Germany lists Antwerp province as high-risk destination
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 06 August, 2020
Latest News:
Wallonia will audit ammonium nitrate stocks following Beirut...
Brussels records fastest hike of new coronavirus infections...
Decision on Belgian aid to Beirut expected today...
Partner confesses to killing former Aalst mayor in...
Man thrown out of Belgian IKEA for secretly...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 06 August 2020
    Wallonia will audit ammonium nitrate stocks following Beirut explosion
    Brussels records fastest hike of new coronavirus infections in Belgium
    Decision on Belgian aid to Beirut expected today
    Partner confesses to killing former Aalst mayor in her sleep
    Man thrown out of Belgian IKEA for secretly shopping with wife
    Belgian average settles at 533 new coronavirus infections per day
    Trump expects Belgium to increase military spending
    Germany lists Antwerp province as high-risk destination
    235 complaints against police in enforcement of coronavirus measures
    Former interior minister argues Antwerp curfew is illegal
    ‘Kafkaesque’ system undermines Belgium’s contact tracing efforts, local mayor says
    Belgium allows travel to most of Switzerland again
    Brussels officials to discuss future coronavirus measures on Thursday
    Brussels Airlines reduces maximum weight for carry-on luggage
    Facebook launches Reels, its competitor for TikTok
    EU to send firefighters, dogs and equipment to aid Beirut
    Coronavirus: hundreds quarantined after outbreak in Belgian meatpacking plant
    Brussels region will not give mayors details of Covid-positive residents
    Ryanair risks flying ban in Italy for ignoring Covid-19 rules
    Antwerp eases Coronavirus measures, keeps curfew
    View more
    Share article:

    Germany lists Antwerp province as high-risk destination

    Thursday, 06 August 2020
    © Belga

    The province of Antwerp is the latest addition to Germany’s list high-risk travel destinations where there is an “increased risk” of contracting the new coronavirus.

    The Flemish province is so far the only area in Belgium listed as a high-risk destination by Germany’s Robert Koch Institute for public health, which discourages all unnecessary travel to the area.

    Anyone who is entering Germany and who has been to a risk area within the last 14 days “may be subject to a quarantine obligation,” depending on the regulations of federal states, the institute wrote.

    The German Foreign Affairs Ministry said that the number of deaths and new infections had been on the rise in Antwerp since the end of July, De Standaard reports.

    Related News:

     

    “The number of new cases has exceeded the threshold of fifty infections per 100,000 inhabitants for more than seven days,” the ministry said.

    The province of Antwerp is two weeks into a late-night curfew, set to last at least four weeks and imposed by the provincial governor in a bid to slow down a surging rate of infections in the area.

    Germany’s move to add Antwerp to its list of more than 50 countries and regions considered high-risk comes after the Netherlands last week also banned all non-essential travel to the province.

    According to the Robert Koch Institute, the addition of a new destination to the high-risk list is based on analysis on the incidence of deaths and new cases, the spread of an outbreak, the response from local authorities or test accessibility.

    A country can also be added to the list if it is considered that there it a lack of reliable information, the institute said.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times