   
The Netherlands bans non-essential travel to Antwerp
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020
Latest News:
The Netherlands bans non-essential travel to Antwerp...
Antwerp’s stricter measures will be template for other...
Burnout victims are discriminated against at job interviews...
UK considers quarantine for people returning from Belgium...
Belgium lists Paris region as orange travel zone...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 29 July 2020
    The Netherlands bans non-essential travel to Antwerp
    Antwerp’s stricter measures will be template for other affected zones in Belgium
    Burnout victims are discriminated against at job interviews
    UK considers quarantine for people returning from Belgium
    Belgium lists Paris region as orange travel zone
    Company developing tracing app may have inflated its CV
    Bart De Wever ‘scapegoats Brussels to divert attention,’ says Brussels MP
    Antwerp curfew will not start tonight as legal basis is not ready
    Special coronavirus committee to meet earlier as Belgian infections rise
    Spain reassures tourists that it’s a safe travel destination
    Antwerp’s measures met with confusion by rest of province
    Rediscovering the forgotten and unknown Belgium
    Facebook sues EU for requesting ‘highly sensitive personal information’
    No sign that coronavirus is seasonally bound, WHO warns
    Belgium adopts strictest coronavirus measures in Europe
    UK launches weight loss campaign to help fight Covid-19
    Coronavirus vaccine: no severe side effects for Belgian trial participants
    Belgium’s new coronavirus measures: what changes from tomorrow?
    People flock to Brussels coronavirus testing centres ahead of travels abroad
    Molotov attack on Belgian parliament was ‘retaliation’ for coronavirus response
    View more
    Share article:

    The Netherlands bans non-essential travel to Antwerp

    Wednesday, 29 July 2020
    Credit: Jsamwrites/Wikimedia Commons

    The Netherlands has listed the province of Antwerp as an orange travel zone, advising residents to steer clear of the area for all non-essential travel.

    The move comes after the northern Belgian province was put under a strict 11:30 PM-6:00 AM curfew as authorities rush to beat back a surge of new coronavirus cases.

    “Travel to the province of Antwerp, and to the city of Antwerp, only if it is really necessary. So not for tourism,” the Dutch foreign affairs ministry wrote on Tuesday.

    Related News:

     

    The rest of Belgium is still classed as a yellow travel zone by the Netherlands, meaning there are no specific travel restrictions but Dutch residents are advised to remain vigilant due the “safety risks” linked to the pandemic.

    The ministry said that Dutch residents can travel through the Antwerp province if they need to in order to reach a destination that is outside the orange area but urged them not to stop for rest and not even for a refuel.

    The curfew imposed on the Antwerp province is set to last for at least four weeks, and will see restaurants, bars and cafés ordered to shut down by 11:00 PM.

    While authorities were aiming to have the curfew in place by Tuesday evening, just hours after it was announced, its effective entry into force was ultimately delayed because the legal text for its imposition was not ready.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times