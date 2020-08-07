   
Heatwave: follow advice strictly this weekend, RMI warns
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 07 August, 2020
Latest News:
Heatwave: follow advice strictly this weekend, RMI warns...
Experts before corona commission call for better communication...
117 people visit Antwerp coronavirus testing village on...
Divorce rate spikes as Brussels emerges from coronavirus...
UK quarantine for arrivals from Belgium confirmed...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 07 August 2020
    Heatwave: follow advice strictly this weekend, RMI warns
    Experts before corona commission call for better communication
    117 people visit Antwerp coronavirus testing village on first day
    Divorce rate spikes as Brussels emerges from coronavirus lockdown
    UK quarantine for arrivals from Belgium confirmed
    Belgian average rises to 550 new coronavirus infections per day
    Belgium plans to double daily testing capacity for upcoming winter
    Beirut blasts: Belgium’s B-FAST emergency aid team flown in on Friday
    Brussels court throws out arrest warrant for Catalan politician
    Belgium in Brief: London No More
    Heatwave will cause surge in road deaths and accidents, VIAS warns
    Dredging project will remove deadly pollutant from Antwerp waters
    Flanders turns dark orange on European coronavirus map
    Mayors meet to consider action on mass infection in meat plant
    Homage paid in Brussels to Beirut disaster victims
    Rising coronavirus infections cause extra mental distress, helpline says
    20 km of Brussels race postponed until 2021
    Finland bans non-essential travel from Belgium
    84 reports written up for curfew violation in Antwerp
    Ryanair will fly at 60% capacity in August
    View more
    Share article:

    Heatwave: follow advice strictly this weekend, RMI warns

    Friday, 07 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Due to the extreme heat, Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) is declaring code red for most of Belgium as of Saturday, it reports on Friday.

    Code red requires everyone to “take action to bring yourself, others and, if possible, your possessions to safety and follow government advice strictly.”

    On Friday, code orange already applies in all provinces, with the exception of the coast. From Saturday, however, this will be scaled up to code red for a large part of Belgium. Only in the province of Luxembourg (code orange) and on the coast (yellow) will a lower warning level apply.

    Related Articles

     

    The RMI expects temperatures to rise to 36 or 37 degrees this weekend in the interior of the country.

    At such very high temperatures, it is important to drink regularly and eat easily digestible food, dress more lightly, spend the day in cooler areas, keep windows and doors closed and monitor your health, according to the RMI.

    The warning code remains valid until Monday, but can be extended if necessary, the RMI said.

    The Brussels Times