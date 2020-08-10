   
Belgian average rises to 580 new coronavirus infections per day
Monday, 10 August, 2020
    Monday, 10 August 2020
    © Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga

    An average of 580 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Monday.

    The trend of new infections per day has risen by 16% over the 7-day period from 31 July to 6 August. The number of new cases is still rising, but the increase is smaller than it was yesterday.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 74,152. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    From 3 to 9 July, the authorities recorded an average of 27 new hospital admissions per day, which is an increase of 12.5% compared to the daily average of 24 the week before.

    In total, 285 patients are admitted to hospital, of which 69 are in the intensive care unit.

    An average number of 3.4 deaths occurred per day over the past week, which is an increase of 33% compared to the daily average the week before.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,872.

    Sciensano’s reports now focus on the evolution of the trends, and no longer on the daily figures. “This makes it possible to clearly see the trends, regardless of fluctuations in the daily figures,” the centre added.

    “The virus has not disappeared from our country,” said the health authorities. “So keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family,” they added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times