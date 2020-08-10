Exponential growth of new infections ‘seems to have stopped’ in Belgium

For Belgium, the R-number (reproduction number) is currently 1.12, meaning that someone who is infected with the coronavirus infects, on average, 1.12 others. In other words, the epidemic is still growing.
“However, there are big differences between regions. The R-number is currently highest in and around the Brussels-Capital Region,” Van Gucht said, adding that this also includes parts of Flemish and Walloon Brabant.
On Monday, seven Brussels municipalities recorded at least 50 new weekly coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a mark designated as alarming by officials.
The R-number is also high in the provinces of Liège and Hainaut provinces.
The weekly average number of new infections in Belgium is 580 per day. Over the past seven days, 4,061 new infections were registered, which is an increase of 16% compared to the week before.