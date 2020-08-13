Belgium in Brief: A Storm Is Coming...

As the heatwave seems to be on its last legs in Belgium, the weather forecast predicts storms as soon as it ends, possibly starting today.
Belgians should expect thunderstorms, with possible hail, and winds of up to 100 km/h over the next couple of days.
“The storms will likely be very local,” said weather reporter Frank Deboosere. “In one municipality, the hail can make dents in cars, while people can continue to barbecue a few municipalities away. Very typical for a summer storm.”
However, it will be difficult to predict when and where exactly they will take place. “I do not want to scare anyone, but when the thunderstorm starts, pull the plugs and make a backup of your computer files right away. If lightning strikes then, you will not lose everything,” said Deboosere.
In other news, health officials are worried that the coronavirus situation in Brussels is heading in the direction of Antwerp, while Antwerp has announced some relaxations of its curfew and strict measures.
So, here are some of the top stories from around the country to get you up to speed.
If the increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the Brussels-Capital Region continues to grow like has in the past week, the situation will likely become as severe as in Antwerp, health officials said during a press conference on Wednesday.
“The Brussels Capital-Region has seen a large increase. If it continues like this, we expect that the region will reach the infection level of Antwerp within 2 weeks,” Van Gucht said. Read more.
From now on, national health institute Sciensano will calculate and publish the R-number (reproduction number) for the new coronavirus per province, officials announced on Wednesday.
Previously, the R-number — which indicates how many new people an infected person infects — was only shared on a national level, but as the increase in new infections differs greatly per province, the value will also be calculated at a more localised level, virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht said. Read more.
An unidentified man was left seriously injured after being shot eight times during a shooting that rocked the Ixelles municipality of Brussels on Tuesday evening.
Police said that the man, born in 1993, came to the police station by himself despite his severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital.
The shootout broke out at around 00:40 AM in Rue Juliette Wytsman in Ixelles, which is near the bar and restaurant district of Flagey and where the offices of federal health institute Sciensano are also located. Read more.