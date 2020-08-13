Belgium breaks own record of warmest week in recorded history

With an average temperature of 33.5°C in the Uccle measurement station, Belgium has experienced the hottest week since the start of the measurements in 1833.

The new record was set between 6 and 12 August, with an average of 33.5°C, weather reporter and head of the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) David Dehenauw announced via Twitter on Thursday.

Als we de gemiddelde synoptische maximumtemperatuur van de voorbije 7 dagen (6-12/8) beschouwen, dan is het in Ukkel de warmste week geworden sinds 1833 met een waarde van 33,5 graden. De 2de warmste week is 30/6-6/7 uit 1976 met 33,4 graden als gemiddelde synoptische Tmax. — David Dehenauw (@DDehenauw) August 13, 2020



The previous record dates back to the summer of 1976, when the average maximum temperature between 30 June and 6 July was 33.4°C.

However, in Chièvres, Deurne, Zaventem and Kleine Brogel, the average maximum temperatures in that period were between 33.9°C and 34.6°C degrees, according to Dehenauw, but as not all of those stations already existed in 1976, the comparison is not always possible.

According to the RMI, the heat will not let up yet. Even though the temperatures will gradually drop in the coming days, 30°C is still possible in some places during the weekend.

Additionally, there is a chance of severe thunder and hailstorms on Thursday and Friday, with winds of up to 100 km/h, and some local rain showers.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times