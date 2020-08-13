Belgium breaks own record of warmest week in recorded history
Thursday, 13 August 2020
Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand
With an average temperature of 33.5°C in the Uccle measurement station, Belgium has experienced the hottest week since the start of the measurements in 1833.
The new record was set between 6 and 12 August, with an average of 33.5°C, weather reporter and head of the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) David Dehenauw announced via Twitter on Thursday.
Als we de gemiddelde synoptische maximumtemperatuur van de voorbije 7 dagen (6-12/8) beschouwen, dan is het in Ukkel de warmste week geworden sinds 1833 met een waarde van 33,5 graden. De 2de warmste week is 30/6-6/7 uit 1976 met 33,4 graden als gemiddelde synoptische Tmax.
The previous record dates back to the summer of 1976, when the average maximum temperature between 30 June and 6 July was 33.4°C.
However, in Chièvres, Deurne, Zaventem and Kleine Brogel, the average maximum temperatures in that period were between 33.9°C and 34.6°C degrees, according to Dehenauw, but as not all of those stations already existed in 1976, the comparison is not always possible.