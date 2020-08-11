   
Is this Belgium’s longest heatwave? 6 questions answered
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020
Latest News:
Ozone concentrations remain high Tuesday...
Is this Belgium’s longest heatwave? 6 questions answered...
#SoundOfSilence: Belgian event sector denounces lack of government...
Belgium in Brief: Belgium Enters A Crucial Week...
Russia has world’s first coronavirus vaccine, Putin says...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 11 August 2020
    Ozone concentrations remain high Tuesday
    Is this Belgium’s longest heatwave? 6 questions answered
    #SoundOfSilence: Belgian event sector denounces lack of government support
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Enters A Crucial Week
    Russia has world’s first coronavirus vaccine, Putin says
    Belgium’s increase slows down to 588 new coronavirus infections per day
    Belgians ‘not welcome’ as Dutch city records rise in new coronavirus infections
    Petrol will be more expensive at the pump on Wednesday
    Footage of a burning car outside Brussels circulates on social media
    Set up Covid-19 testing centres in airports, train stations, Brussels mayor says
    Belgian night shops’ appeal against early closing hour rejected
    Limiting social contacts will be the norm ‘until Covid-19 vaccine is found,’ virologists say
    Belgium enters ‘crucial week’ to prevent new coronavirus lockdown
    Belgian police will refuse access to beach to people of ‘certain profile’
    Lebanon’s Prime Minister announces resignation of entire government
    Greece tightens travel restrictions for Belgians from next week
    Sniffer dogs could be used to detect people infected with coronavirus
    Three Brussels residents brought to court after massive fight on Belgian coast
    Up to 10 degrees warmer in Brussels than on countryside at night
    Different types of coronavirus tests: what, when and how?
    View more
    Share article:

    Is this Belgium’s longest heatwave? 6 questions answered

    Tuesday, 11 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    As Belgium is currently experiencing its seventh consecutive day of heatwave and temperatures are expected to stay up for a few more days, here are the answers to some frequently asked questions about Belgium’s heatwaves past and present.

    What is a heatwave exactly?

    The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) speaks of a heatwave when the maximum temperatures in the Uccle measuring station reach at least 25 degrees for at least five days in a row. For at least three of those days, temperatures have to reach 30 degrees.

    A heatwave continues until the day a maximum temperature of 25°C is no longer reached.

    Is this Belgium’s longest heatwave so far?

    No, in fact, this is still quite short compared to Belgium’s records. The top five of longest heatwaves in Belgium all lasted at least two weeks, according to weather reporter Frank Deboosere, who collected figures dating back to 1901.

    This is the top five of the longest heatwaves in Belgium, according to the data.

    19 days: 10 August to 28 August 1947
    17 days: 22 June to 8 July 1976 and 5 August to 21 August 1997
    16 days: 15 July to 30 July 2006
    15 days: 20 July to 3 August 1911 and 13 July to 27 July 2018
    14 days: 9 July to 22 July 1921 and 22 July to 4 August 1947

    Is this heatwave breaking records in Belgium?

    Yes. On Saturday 8 August, a temperature of 34.3 degrees was recorded in Uccle, which was later adjusted to 35.9 degrees, half a degree above the previous August record.

    However, this was not Belgium’s hottest day ever. The absolute heat record was reached on 25 July 2019, when a temperature of 39.7 degrees was reached.

    The world heat record dates back to July 10, 1913, when a temperature of 56.7°C was recorded in Furnace Creek, Death Valley, United States.

    Related News:

     

    Which summer had the most heatwaves?

    In 1947, four heatwaves were recorded, the first on starting in May, the last one in August.

    7 days: 29 May to 4 June
    6 days: 24 June to 29 June
    14 days: 22 July to 4 August
    19 days: 10 August to 28 August

    In second place is last year, with three official heatwaves recorded in 2019. Third is the year before, with two heatwaves in 2018.

    Do heatwaves happen every year?

    No. Often, there are many consecutive “cool” summer years. The longest period without one in Belgium lasted 16 years, from 1959 to 1975.

    From 1976 to 1990, there was no heatwave for a period of 14 years, and between 1911 and 1921, Belgium recorded no heatwaves for ten years.

    Are heatwaves more frequent than they used to be?

    Yes. Since 2015, Belgium records at least one heatwave every summer, and sometimes even two or three.

    From 2011 to 2020, Belgium recorded ten heatwaves.
    In the decade from 1941 to 1950, eight heatwaves were recorded, of which half took place in the summer of 1947.

    Between 1990 and 2000, six heatwaves occurred.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times