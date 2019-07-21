Tomorrowland death possibly due to drugs...

The 27-year-old man who died at the Tomorrowland festival on Friday was probably killed by a drug overdose.

The Antwerp Prosecutor’s office issued a statement on Sunday, after an autopsy was performed on the body. The investigation is still ongoing.

A 27-year-old Indian man was taken ill in front of the main stage of the Tomorrowland festival in Boom on Friday evening. He died at the Antwerp university hospital later that evening.

The instruction judge requested an autopsy on the body. The Prosecutor’s office said “the police and medical examiner think the death may have been caused by a drug overdose.” “A tox screen should provide a definitive answer”.

The police are handling the case as a drug-related death.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times