    Tomorrowland staff confess to dealing drugs on festival grounds: reports

    Thursday, 01 August 2019
    Anonymous Tomorrowland workers said some staff dealt drugs on the music festival's grounds. Credit: © Belga

    A number of staff members in Tomorrowland electronic music festival confessed that they deal drugs during the event, an undercover media report revealed Thursday.

    Speaking on condition of anonymity, festival employees said that despite Tomorrowland’s strict anti-drug policy, several members of staff manage to enter with illicit substances onsite.

    Videos taken by Belgian outlet VTM News show some employees speaking out in distorted voices, with their faces hidden from the camera.

    According to the outlet, some of the festival’s workers only applied for a job because they were looking to sell drugs on the festival’s grounds.

    Sixty-one drug dealers and hundreds of users were caught in the latest edition of the electronic music festival, which draws hundreds of thousands to the town of Boom every summer.

    One account described how one dealer onsite had “36 pills, 4 grams of coke, 6 grams of speed and 4 grams of ketamine,” while others said that the checks were poorly enforced.

    The outlet said that Tomorrowland representatives refused to speak in front of the camera and that they said that staff were thoroughly checked before and after the festival as well as in the campsite and at crew entrances.

    “We are convinced that this misplaced behaviour of some crew members is very exceptional,” the outlet cites the organisation as saying.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

