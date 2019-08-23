Belgium’s teen climate leader will file complaint over attack at music festival

Belgium's teen climate leader Anuna de Wever will file a complaint after an attack at a music festival. Credit: © Belga

Belgian climate leader Anuna De Wever will file a complaint after she was harassed and her tent destroyed during a music festival, the teen activist said on Friday.

During the Pukkelpop festival last week, unidentified people followed De Wever to her tent and trashed it, throwing bottles filled with urine at it, according to Belga.

Before the incident, De Wever was booed by some in the audience, after she was called on stage during a DJ set, with the music cut off momentarily while she addressed attendants and led them through a “Clap for Climate” action.

In addition, De Wever’s friends were also verbally attacked, in an incident that prosecutors described as “serious enough” to warrant a criminal investigation, even if no complaint was filed.

De Wever, a central figure of the Youth for Climate marches in Belgium, confirmed on Friday that she would file a complaint, the news agency reports.

Public prosecutors expect that more victims or witnesses of the attack will come forward for the interest of the investigation.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times