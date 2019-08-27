 
Belgian youth climate leader and friends officially file complaint over Pukkelpop attack
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019
    Belgian youth climate leader and friends officially file complaint over Pukkelpop attack

    Tuesday, 27 August 2019
    Police will be present in "high numbers" to enforce a drug ban at Pukkelpop music festival. Credit: Pukkelpop Festival/Facebook

    Climate activist Anuna De Wever and some friends have now officially filed a complaint after the incident at Pukkelpop in Kiewit (Hasselt), confirmed Limburg prosecutor Anja De Schutter on Monday.

    De Schutter had already reported last Thursday that the prosecutor’s office had opened an investigation into the alleged threats and harassment of the group of young people on the festival campsite.

    During the Pukkelpop festival last week, unidentified people followed De Wever to her tent and trashed it, throwing bottles filled with urine at it, according to Belga.

    Before the incident, De Wever was booed by some in the audience, after she was called on stage during a DJ set, with the music cut off momentarily while she addressed attendants and led them through a “Clap for Climate” action.

    In addition, De Wever’s friends were also verbally attacked, in an incident that prosecutors described as “serious enough” to warrant a criminal investigation, even if no complaint was filed. The prosecutor had expressed the hope that victims and witnesses would come forward to identify the suspects.

    The Brussels Times

