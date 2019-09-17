Hybrid cars in Belgium now number over 100,000...

As of 1 August 2019 there were over 100,000 hybrid cars – models which use two or more distinct types of power – in Belgium, according to new statistics provided by the Belgian statistical office.

Currently, there are 5,889,210 cars in Belgium, 1.9% of which are hybrids and 92% of which are petrol and electric cars, according to Statbel’s new statistics.

The number of hybrid cars in Belgium increased by 27.6% between 2018 and 2019.

The popularity of diesel cars continues to decrease. There were 187,730 fewer diesel cars in Belgium in 2019 than in 2018 and an additional 190,662 petrol cars in Belgium in 2019.

In the second quarter of 2019, 2,405 new electric cars were registered in Belgium, indicating an increase of 204% compared to the same period in 2018 when the number stood at 791.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times